Over 5,000 Nissan Cars Recalled in UAE, Here's Why

More than 5,300 Nissan Tiida cars have been recalled in the UAE because of an airbag problem.

Nissan Middle East distributors Arabian Automobiles and Al Masaood Automobiles announced the recall of the Tiida models of 2010 to 2013 in coordination with the Ministry of Economy.



"Following communication with Nissan Middle East, we have started a recall campaign affecting 5,315 vehicles of MY 2010 to 2013 in the UAE. There is some possibility of deterioration of Takata non-desiccated passenger airbag inflator's propellant after long-term exposure to environmental moisture and fluctuating high temperatures," the companies said in a statement.



"Nissan has decided to check and replace the necessary parts with new ones at no cost to the customers," said the statement.



The distributors said they will contact customers with affected models to inform them about the situation and update them on the next steps.



In June 2019, the Japanese automaker had recalled 16,365 Urvan vehicle in the UAE due to abnormal noise from the engine room.