Will Tesla's New Factory Be in Pakistan?

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has invited Tesla owner and chief executive Elon Musk to set up his next car factory in Pakistan.

In his tweet tagging the US billionaire, the minister reacted to a media report about the US automaker's plan to build half a million electric vehicles annually at its future factory outside Berlin.

Musk said on Twitter recently that the Berlin Gigafactory will be building vehicles, starting with the forthcoming Tesla Model Y compact SUV, but it will also build batteries and powertrains. The new facility, to be built at 740 acres of land near new Berlin airport by 2021, will generate 10,000 job opportunities in Germany.

Dear @elonmusk your next destination may be Pak,68% of world population lives within 3.5 hrs fligt radius from Isld,we offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup,no other country may offer,plus we are worlds 3rd biggest freelance software exporters https://t.co/CkHznHAQ1P — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2020

The minister was reacting over Al Arabia English tweet saying that Elon Musk’s Tesla is planning to build half a million electric vehicles a year.

He looked the tweet as an opportunity to invite Musk to Pakistan as the next potential land for Tesla’s high-end electric vehicles to run.

“We offer 10-year zero tax and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s third biggest freelance software exporters,” the minister said.

Tesla will begin first deliveries of 'Made in China' Model 3 Sedans from January 7, one year after when the construction began on its first factory outside the United States.

The US automaker said its second-generation Model 3 'Made in China' Sedan will be at least 50 per cent cheaper than its Model 3-related lines in the United States.

The production line at the factory in China will have a capacity of 150,000 units annually, it said.

This article has been amended from its original source.