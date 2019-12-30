Over 89,000 Qatari Traveled to Turkey Between January and November 2019

A total of 89,488 Qatari nationals traveled to Turkey between January and November this year, representing a 12.59 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

Qataris make the second-largest tourist population group arriving from an Arab nation in Turkey.

According to the Turkish Cultural and Tourism Office, the number of international tourists traveling to Turkey from January to November this year has climbed to 40,719,786 tourists, representing a 14.47 percent annual increase.

Contributing to this rise is a significant surge in the number of visitors traveling in from neighboring GCC nations, with the largest influx from Kuwait, followed by Qatar.

“Shopping, medical tourism, and gastronomy are some of the biggest draws for tourists visiting Turkey from the GCC countries,” said Salih Ozer, Attaché of Culture and Information, Turkey.

“Areas such as Istanbul, Bursa, Yalova, Trabzon and Antalya are all popular with Middle Eastern travelers. Most tourists come to us in the summer period of June to August and the winter months of December to February.”

Of the nearly 41 million foreign visitors to Turkey so far this year, the largest group has traveled in from Russia, with 6,694,453 visitors, representing almost 16.5 percent of the total number, and followed by tourists from Germany, the UK, and Bulgaria.

This number is expected to receive a boost from the expected influx in December, which signals the arrival of the winter crowds. Turkey has recently experienced a rise in holidaymakers visiting in the winter months to capitalize on the country’s range of ski resorts, winter sports, hot springs, and popular thermal centers, in addition to its signature attractions and historical sites.

“We have seen a considerable rise in the number of domestic and international visitors flocking to ski centers in the winter months over the last two years. Last year we received about six million tourists, including overnight visitors, to Turkey’s ski zones. This year we’re expecting this number to increase, based on figures clocked in the previous years,” he added.