Oxagon: world's largest floating city in Saudi Arabia's NEOM

ALBAWABA - Oxagon is part of the NEOM project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a future city planned to be built in the Tabuk Province in the northwest of the country. It is envisioned to be a 7-kilometer-wide floating city, intended to be the largest floating structure in the world.

Oxagon serves as the economic and industrial engine for NEOM, driving innovation in industry and technology while providing an exceptional quality of life. The city is designed to attract global talent and revitalize manufacturing. As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated, Oxagon will also contribute to the kingdom's regional trade and establish a new hub for global commerce.

Designed to attract global talent and breathe new life into manufacturing, the city incorporates next-generation smart and integrated ports and a supply chain ecosystem that enhances a research and innovation ecosystem. The city will serve as a catalyst for advanced transformative industries and a global gateway for international trade.

Oxagon's location is primarily along the Red Sea coast, empowered by an automated port integrating a smart supply chain network, with approximately 13% of global trade passing through the Suez Canal.

Furthermore, the city is expected to accommodate around 90,000 residents and provide approximately 70,000 job opportunities by 2030.

Features of Oxagon NEOM include being the world's largest floating structure, a high-speed train connection to THE LINE and NEOM Airport, the largest marina in the Red Sea, 13% of global trade passing through the Suez Canal, a 5-minute walk to the beach and natural sites, 100% clean energy, and a port with a capacity of 3.5 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

Oxagon represents a groundbreaking endeavor that will redefine urban development, showcasing Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and sustainability on a grand scale.

As the world's first integrated supply chain and port, Oxagon is designed on a single digital platform. With real-time planning, secure timely delivery and maximum cost efficiency in NEOM and beyond, Oxagon boasts the following features:

Intelligent Discharge

Through enhanced productivity rates, Oxagon provides smooth and intelligent cargo discharge.

Integrated Storage

Being primarily situated within the fully integrated port, Oxagon offers unrivaled access to rail and road networks.

Automated Transport Systems

Oxagon's smart transport systems are seamlessly connected to the high-speed NEOM integrated shipping network, enabling comprehensive tracking.

Smart Execution Centers

Serving NEOM through enhanced communications and utilization of AI and integration.

Guaranteed Fast Delivery

Advanced AI systems in Oxagon ensure rapid and secure deliveries to end customers.

Future of Advanced and Clean Industries

Oxagon offers an exceptional lifestyle and will be built as a hub for advanced and clean industries. It serves as a center for innovation, developed in harmony with nature. The city's plan is based on five strategic pillars:

Advanced and Clean Industries

Research and Innovation

Next-Generation Port

Integrated Supply Chain and Logistics Zone

Urban Communities

A Catalyst for Advanced Transformative Industries

Oxagon provides opportunities to transform ambitious visions into tangible reality. It serves as a true NEOM catalyst for advanced transformative industries, offering an innovative way of living and working, allowing people to make a significant impact on their endeavors in harmony with nature. It offers unique features such as:

Center for Advanced and Clean Manufacturing

Living Lab for Research and Innovation

Next-Generation Automated Ports and Global Connectivity

Exceptional Lifestyle

100% Clean Energy

Waste Reduction and Increased Production

Oxagon is designed to create an advanced natural landscape within NEOM, establishing a circular economy that incorporates clean energy, waste reduction, and renewable replacements to boost production.

Home to Numerous Advanced Technological Industries

By enabling growth and fostering innovation, Oxagon becomes a natural home for numerous advanced technology industries. It serves as a place to accelerate ideas from laboratories to market, supporting businesses with sleek and flexible infrastructure, providing:

Renewable Energy

Solar photovoltaic, green hydrogen, battery storage, and offshore wind.

Autonomous and Sustainable Mobility

Autonomous buses and shuttles, urban air mobility, green heavy commercial vehicles, and green watercraft.

Modern Construction

Standardized building, 3D printing, sustainable steel, emission-free, heavy machinery.

Water Innovation

Seawater destination, saline water management, wastewater treatment, system management devices.

Sustainable Food Production

The city encompasses agricultural greenhouses, aquaculture, alternative meats, and sustainable packaging.

Health and Well-being

It includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, nutrition, and medicine.

Technology and Digital

Industrial, service, and general-purpose robots, 5G+ communication infrastructure, space systems, electronic components, and 3D printing equipment.

In conclusion, the city of Oxagon represents a civilizational and commercial leap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world. It is being implemented in line with the Vision 2030, reflecting the ambitious direction and future-oriented approach of the kingdom.