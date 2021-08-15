Pakistan Exports First Batch of Locally Manufactured Smartphone to UAE

Pakistan has made history by exporting the first-ever ‘made in Pakistan’ consignment of 4G smartphones to the UAE, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Twitter:

This also marks the beginning of product diversification from our traditional exports. I urge other mobile manufacturers in Pakistan to emulate this example & aggressively export their products.@mincompk @emergingpk @aliya_hamza #MadeinPakistan #pakistanmovingforward — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 14, 2021

The phones were manufactured by Pakistani tech firm Inovi Telecom and obtained the license by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) earlier in April 2021 and within 4 months only was able to achieve this. The first batch, which consists of 5,500 4G smartphones carrying the “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag, have been exported to UAE as Pakistan is eyeing the Middle East markets.

Moreover, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone first has also officially announced establishing a production unit in Pakistan.