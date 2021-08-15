  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Realme to Discontinue X Series, Welcomes GT Family

Realme to Discontinue X Series, Welcomes GT Family

Areej Salem

Areej Salem

Published August 15th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Realme to Discontinue X Series, Welcomes GT Family
Realme Phone. (Imran Ansari/ Pexels)
Highlights
Realme is officially the fifth-biggest phone company globally

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced ending X series upper-budget and midrange smartphones in favor of the new flagship Realme GT family.

Also ReadTech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests StoriesTech This Week: Google Bans Sugar Daddy Apps, TikTok Tests Stories

Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO for Europe and India, has revealed, in a recent interview with TechRadar, the plans to break up with models in the Realme X series lineup and that the GT series is officially replacing it globally on August 18.

"The X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X," Sheth said.

According to Albawaba, Realme is officially the fifth-biggest phone company globally, with a 5.9% market share and 5.6 million shipments in Q2 2021.

realme

Source: gadgets.ndtv.com

Tags:RealmeSmartphones

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...