Realme to Discontinue X Series, Welcomes GT Family

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced ending X series upper-budget and midrange smartphones in favor of the new flagship Realme GT family.

33 mins = 100% Charge

That's lightning fast!⚡



The upcoming #realmeGT Master Edition has leaped to a fast-charging performance with the 65W SuperDart Charge. #MasteryBeyondSpeed isn't it?



Launching realme GT series at 12:30PM IST, 18th August. pic.twitter.com/R8Y32smX6T — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 12, 2021

Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO for Europe and India, has revealed, in a recent interview with TechRadar, the plans to break up with models in the Realme X series lineup and that the GT series is officially replacing it globally on August 18.

"The X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X," Sheth said.

According to Albawaba, Realme is officially the fifth-biggest phone company globally, with a 5.9% market share and 5.6 million shipments in Q2 2021.

Source: gadgets.ndtv.com