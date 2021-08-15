Realme to Discontinue X Series, Welcomes GT Family

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced ending X series upper-budget and midrange smartphones in favor of the new flagship Realme GT family.
33 mins = 100% Charge

The upcoming #realmeGT Master Edition has leaped to a fast-charging performance with the 65W SuperDart Charge. Launching realme GT series at 12:30PM IST, 18th August.

Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO for Europe and India, has revealed, in a recent interview with TechRadar, the plans to break up with models in the Realme X series lineup and that the GT series is officially replacing it globally on August 18.
Get ready for the biggest launch of 2021 with the #realmeGT series & #realmeBook Slim at 12:30 PM, 18th Aug.


"The X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X," Sheth said.
According to Albawaba, Realme is officially the fifth-biggest phone company globally, with a 5.9% market share and 5.6 million shipments in Q2 2021.
