Pakistan International Airlines Reduces Fares for Special Repatriation Flights from Dubai

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also slashed one-way airfares for its special flights from Dubai to Pakistan, carrying stranded passengers. The new rates have been effective from April 25.

The airfares have been devised into three categories - premium first-class (P), full-fare economy class (Y), and apex fare with restrictions (K).



For Dubai to Karachi, one-way airfares range between Dh810 to Dh1,900 for an adult; Dh607.5 to Dh1,425 for a child and Dh81 to Dh190 for an infant - depending on the class.



While Dubai to Multan airfares for an adult has been priced between Dh960 to Dh2,200 for an adult, Dh720 to Dh1,650 for a child and Dh96 to Dh190 for an infant.



For PIA's Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Faisalabad flights, one-way airfare for an adult will cost between Dh1,110 and Dh2,200; Dh832.5 to Dh1,650 for a child and Dh111 to Dh220 for an infant.

Ahmad Amjad Ali, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, had earlier announced that airfares would be reduced between 20-30 percent.



The Consulate-General said the frequency of special flights will increase in coming days to repatriate Pakistani nationals. So far, over 1,600 Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Dubai and Northern Emirates through seven PIA special flights so far.



"To bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries, PIA is offering affordable special flight fares adjusted to match other international airlines. Anyone intending to travel should check these fares before ticket purchase and report exploitation if any," said Syed Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to prime minister Imran Khan on overseas Pakistanis.



Don't buy special flight tickets from travel agents



Pakistanis stranded in the UAE have been advised not to purchase PIA tickets from any travel agent and rather wait for a call from the consulate after registering online, Pakistan Consulate Dubai said on Sunday.



"The Consulate-General of Pakistan Dubai makes it clear that no travel agent has been authorised to sell PIA tickets for these special flights from Dubai. Tickets can only be purchased at designated place once you receive call from the Consulate as per merit list retrieved from the online registration done with the Consulate," it said.



It urged people not to visit consulate for tickets and if anyone is overcharged on these special flights by PIA, they should lodge complaint with the Consulate in Dubai.



Around 40,000 Pakistani nationals registered with the consulate in Dubai through its online portal for repatriation.



Ration distribution continues



The Consulate-General has also distributed ration among 11,500 Pakistani needy families and individuals during last four weeks in Dubai and Northern Emirates, with the help of Pakistani philanthropists in Dubai.



The ration distribution by the Consulate will continue. The Consulate conveys its gratitude to Pakistani community members for their valuable support in this regard.



Ahmad Amjad underscored the UAE government's generosity towards hosting of Pakistani workers in such a large number and hoped to continue the bilateral cooperation in this regard.