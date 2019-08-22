Pakistan Raises Concerns Over Suspension of Twitter Accounts

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2019 - 07:09 GMT
The Pakistani Twitter handles were suspended last week after India reported to Twitter and Facebook
The Pakistani Twitter handles were suspended last week after India reported to Twitter and Facebook. (Shutterstock)
Pakistan Telecom Authority has demanded restoration of the accounts.

Pakistan has raised concerns with Twitter after it blocked pro-Pakistan accounts for tweeting in favour of Kashmiris and against India.


Over 200 Twitter accounts were suspended by the microblogging site for spreading rumours and fake news in the wake of India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report in 'The Express Tribune', the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter and lodged a protest over the suspension of accounts.

PTA has also demanded restoration of social media handles that post in support of Kashmiris.

In a tweet, the PTA said, "prima facie, this action is in violation of the policy and community standards of Twitter, and an attempt to stifle freedom of expression".

The Pakistani Twitter handles were suspended last week after India reported to Twitter and Facebook, accusing the users of sharing propaganda videos and images which claim to portray the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Via SyndiGate.info


