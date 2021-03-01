Pakistan: Serene Air Announces Expansion to International Markets

Pakistan’s Serene Air has finally announced plans to spread its wings to international market with Sharjah-Islamabad flight on March 16.

Muhammad Safdar Khan, CEO of Serene Air, said the airline has already secured all regulatory approvals to start the UAE and Saudi operations.

The Islamabad-based airline, which began domestic flights in January 2017, will forays into the international market with first flight from Sharjah and then expand its operations to Dubai for Lahore in first phase of operations.

"We will start Serene Air service from Dubai on April 2," Muhammad Safdar Khan, CEO of Serene Air, told Khaleej Times on Monday.

Serene Air, which recently inducted a A330-200 widebody aircraft to its existing fleet of four Boeing 737-800 planes, is Pakistan’s third-largest carrier after public-listed Pakistan International Airlines and privately-owned airblue. It operates 84 weekly flights on domestic routes.

"Initially, we will launch three weekly flights from Sharjah to Islamabad and three weekly flights from Dubai to Lahore. We may increase frequency if demand improves with ease in travel restrictions globally," Khan said.

“We are ready to launch regular commercial services to the UAE with Dubai and Sharjah flights. However, we will announce flight schedule for Saudi operations in due course of time,” Khan said.

About the delay in international flight operations, he said the airline was ready to start its service as per schedule but the pandemic spoiled the plans.

“Worldwide travel restrictions, lockdowns and borders closure due to the Covid-19 crisis. We have left no choice but to wait for the right time to launch our international journey. There is an improvement in local and international markets due to fast vaccination drive and we have decided to start with the UAE – an international commercial hub,” Khan said.