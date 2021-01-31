  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Pakistan to Start Using AstraZeneca, Sinopharm Vaccines

Pakistan to Start Using AstraZeneca, Sinopharm Vaccines

Published January 31st, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Pakistan to Start Using AstraZeneca, Sinopharm Vaccines
Pakistan reported 34 additional deaths amid 1,599 new cases. It has so far confirmed 544,813 cases with 11,657 deaths. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered in the second half of the year.

Pakistan’s planning minister says the country will receive 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the WHO’s COVAX Facility, out of which up to 7 million would arrive by March.

Asad Umar in his Saturday night tweet said also a plane is being sent to China to bring the first tranche of half a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine — enough to inoculate 250,000 out of 400,000 health workers, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

He said the rest of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered in the second half of the year.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special aide on health, said the vaccination will start next week.

Pakistan reported 34 additional deaths amid 1,599 new cases. It has so far confirmed 544,813 cases with 11,657 deaths.

Pakistan Approves China's Sinopharm Vaccine for Emergency Use
Pakistan Okays AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use
Moody's: Pakistan's Economic Activity to Remain Below Pre-Outbreak Levels in 2021

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...