Pampers to Launch Smart Diapers This Fall

Pampers have decided to follow the steps of its rival, Huggies, by introducing a line of smart diapers, Lumi.





The Lumi by Pampers line is an all-in-one connected system that includes two activity sensors for diapers, a Logitech camera fashioned into a Wi-Fi baby monitor and an app that wraps everything together.

The system is designed to provide parents with as much data as possible to make an infant’s first year easier. For instance, Lumi won’t only tell the user when a diaper is wet, the activity sensors can track the baby’s sleep as well.

The Wi-Fi baby monitor is a smarter version of Logitech’s Circle 2 security camera. It measures the temperature and humidity, and provide the user with a wide-angle 1080p view of the nursery. In addition, the camera serves as a hub for the activity sensor where it helps to push the information to the user’s Pampers account. To address security concerns, Pampers said that the camera uses Logitech’s encrypted video platform. However, the company will also recommend methods and techniques for users to help them secure their own Wi-Fi networks.

The major component of this new system is Pampers’ app since it allows its users to view trends and observe patterns of their newborns. What makes this app stands out among the existing tracking apps is that it has the convenience of an activity sensor for automatic tracking.

Pampers’ smart diaper is expected to launch this fall, but you can sign up for the wait list now.