Payments to Public-Sector Employees in Lebanon Exceed $3 Billion in First Half

Payments to public-sector employees in Lebanon continued to rise in the first half of 2019, increasing the financial burden on the cash-strapped country.





According to figures released by the Finance Ministry, payments to public-sector personnel totaled $3.28 billion in the first half of 2019, an increase of 2.9 percent from $3.19 billion in the first half of 2018.

Byblos Bank’s Lebanon This Week bulletin said salaries, wages and related benefits accounted for 57.4 percent of the total in the covered period, followed by retirement benefits (26.3 percent), end-of-service indemnities (12 percent) and transfers to public institutions to cover salaries (4.4 percent).