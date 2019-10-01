  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Payments to Public-Sector Employees in Lebanon Exceed $3 Billion in First Half

Payments to Public-Sector Employees in Lebanon Exceed $3 Billion in First Half

Published October 1st, 2019 - 07:30 GMT
Salaries, wages and related benefits accounted for 57.4 percent of the total in the covered period
Salaries, wages and related benefits accounted for 57.4 percent of the total in the covered period. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Payments to public-sector personnel totaled $3.28 billion in the first half of 2019

Payments to public-sector employees in Lebanon continued to rise in the first half of 2019, increasing the financial burden on the cash-strapped country.


According to figures released by the Finance Ministry, payments to public-sector personnel totaled $3.28 billion in the first half of 2019, an increase of 2.9 percent from $3.19 billion in the first half of 2018.

Byblos Bank’s Lebanon This Week bulletin said salaries, wages and related benefits accounted for 57.4 percent of the total in the covered period, followed by retirement benefits (26.3 percent), end-of-service indemnities (12 percent) and transfers to public institutions to cover salaries (4.4 percent).

Lebanon: New Circular is set to Reduce Pressure on Dollar Demand
Lebanese Protest in Beirut over Declining Economic Crisis

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now