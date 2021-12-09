PayPal Account: All Your "How To" Questions Answered

Digital payments have become part of our everyday lives. Whether it is to pay bills, sign up for workshops or simply buy the most trendy clothes, online payments have made it easier to have things done more than ever before.

One of the platforms that made our life that much easier is PayPal. And whether you already have an account or are planning to sign up, here is your “How To” guide to everything you need to know about it!

- How to open an individual PayPal account

Opening a PayPal account is just as simple as creating any other account. All you need to do is follow the below steps:

Open the PayPal website Click on Sign up Select the type of account you want (Individual) Fill out your details and follow the required instructions Add your credit/debit card

- How to open a business PayPal account

When it comes to creating a business PayPal account, the procedure is relatively similar, except for some minor difference.

Open the PayPal website Click on Sign up Select the type of account you want (Business) Enter your email address Create your login ID and password Fill your business contact details Read the necessary terms and click on agree Enter your business details Enter your website address (if available) Fill some additional information Verify your account through the received email

- How to send payments on PayPal

Not only is setting up your PayPal account easy, but sending money on it is also as easy! All you need to do is enter the recipient’s email and the amount you want to send, and bon voyage!

- How to receive money on PayPal

No one wants to always be the one sending money, we all want to receive some as well! And with PayPal, anyone can send you money by using either your phone number or email. You can also send a request to someone to send you money by following the below easy steps:

Click on Request Enter the email address of the person you want to request the money from Enter the amount and currency Click Request Now

- How to add money to your PayPal account

You can easily transfer money to your PayPal account given that you have a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account.

To add money from your computer:

Go to Wallet Click on Transfer Money and then on Add money to your balance Choose your bank, enter the amount and then click on Add

To add money using the PayPal App

Click on the Dashboard button Click on Transfer Choose the way you would like to add money Enter the amount and then click on Add to Your Balance

While the steps are easy to follow, the money will be in your account in 3-4 days and you will receive an email once they are available.

- How to add money to your bank account from PayPal account

What is also so convenient about using PayPal is that you can transfer money to your bank account or debit card just as easily as you can get the money out!

Instant money transfer from your debit card or bank transfer

Click on Money Transfer Choose Transfer to your bank Either choose your debit card or bank account found under the “instant” section Enter the amount Double check the details your entered and then click on Done

While this type of transfer only takes a few minutes, you will have to pay a fee.

Standard bank transfer

Click on Transfer Money Click on Transfer to your bank Choose your preferred bank account under the “Standard” section Enter the amount Double check the details your entered, then click on Transfer (amount) Now and then on Done

If you are using this approach then you will most likely get your money within 1 to 3 business days, and may or may not have to pay a fee depending on your bank.

- How to delete your PayPal account

When it comes to PayPal, you can basically do everything very easily, including delete your account!