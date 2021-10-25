PayPal Denies Pinterest Takeover Plans

  1. Home
Published October 25th, 2021 - 01:53 GMT
With an active user base of over 454 million, Pinterest profits in Q3 showed growth of 125% to $613 million with a net income of US$69 million. (Shutterstock)
the shares of the social media giant have sunk almost 13.97%.

The US payments giant PayPal has denied the rumors that claimed potential intentions to acquire the social media platform Pinterest for $45 billion.

In a statement, the financial technology company said:

“In response to market rumours regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time,”

While PayPal shares traded 6.34% higher at US$255.65, the shares of the social media giant, which was founded in 2010, have sunk almost 13.97% and trading now at $49.95, as soon as the news broke.

With an active user base of over 454 million, Pinterest profits in Q3 showed growth of 125% to $613 million with a net income of US$69 million.

 

