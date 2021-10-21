PayPal Mulls Acquiring Pinterest

  1. Home
Published October 21st, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
As soon as the news broke, Pinterest's shares price soared about 12%. (Shutterstock)
With this move, the California-based payments firm eyes becoming a “super app.”

PayPal is reportedly mulling to acquire the social media company Pinterest for $45 billion in what could be the biggest technology deal of the year, according to Bloomberg.

With this move, the California-based payments firm eyes becoming a “super app.”

Paypal

Bloomberg said that in the new deal, Paypal will pay around $70 a share, which would value the whole company at about $45 billion.

If succeeded, this deal will be PayPal’s biggest-ever acquisition, after its last purchase of price-comparison app Honey Science Corp for $4 billion.

As soon as the news broke, Pinterest's shares price soared about 12%.

