Pepsi Collaborates with Boston Beer to Create Boozy Mountain Dew

Pepsi Co and Boston Beer are teaming up to deliver 📣 a spiked seltzer hard version of Mountain Dew!

The new drink, which will be on shelves in early 2022, has 3 new bold flavors with an Alcohol by Volume of 5% and like any other alcoholic drink will be sold for adults.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love," said Dave Burwick , Boston Beer's CEO, in an announcement.

The ready-to-drink cocktails market is growing bigger every year and its size was valued at USD 714.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to grandviewresearch.com.