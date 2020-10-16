Petrofac Receives OPITO Approval On Renewables Standard

Petrofac, a provider of oilfield services, has become the first company globally to be approved by OPITO, the global industry standard in oil and gas safety, to deliver its ‘Emergency Coordinator for Renewable Energy (Wind Sector)’ course.

The move comes after energy industry skills body OPITO announced the launch of a new suite of safety and technical training standards, and qualifications, aimed specifically at the renewable energy industry.

Petrofac has been delivering emergency management courses to the renewables industry since 2009 and was approached by OPITO to consult with it on the development of the new standards.

Focusing on the offshore wind sector initially, OPITO aims to address the skills requirements of a net zero economy and the need for a flexible workforce to support an integrated, low-carbon energy system.

The course, which is held at Petrofac’s Aberdeen and Montrose training facilities, is open to anyone who may become an emergency response coordinator in their role, and covers case studies, discussions and desk top exercises. Practical, real-life scenarios are performed in a custom-built simulator.

Major Emergency Management Instructor, Graeme McKenzie said: “We have seen the demand for renewables-specific emergency response training increase significantly in the past 10 years, as the industry itself continues to grow apace. Our highly-trained and experienced instructors deliver a level of training that goes beyond compliance, ensuring all our delegates are prepared to react to the unexpected and cope in a pressurised environment.

“We were therefore keen to work with OPITO to help establish industry standards and qualifications that equip individuals with the skills they need to deal with major incidents and emergencies in an industry that is experiencing huge growth as a result of innovation and collaboration.”

RWE Renewables, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, welcomed the introduction of the new OPITO standards and qualifications, and congratulated Petrofac on its accreditation.

Gregg McConnell, Operations Coordinator, RWE Renewables said: “We have worked with Petrofac for a number of years now and are always impressed with the team’s high quality-training and in-depth industry knowledge. The renewables energy-specific emergency coordinator course provides a really comprehensive and realistic perspective of incident response management, and so it’s great to see it become OPITO approved.”

Petrofac has been setting standards and delivering safety, survival, marine and emergency management training to the global energy industry for more than 40 years.