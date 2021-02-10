Petrofac Secures Well Project Management Contract in Australia

Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services (EPS) business has strengthened its presence in Australia, having secured a well project management contract in the country with PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide all project manpower to enable the execution of plug and abandonment operations on two of PTTEP’s remaining subsea wells in the Vulcan Basin, located in North West Australia. Work will include detailed planning, procurement services including tender for a semi-submersible rig, and management of operations and sub-contracted services.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services (West), said: “The award of this contract is testament to our track record for delivering Well Engineering and decommissioning services for our clients globally. Our teams have operated in Australia for more than a decade working on some of the region’s largest energy developments, but we are particularly excited to be deploying our Well Project Management capability and expertise there for the first time.

“When it comes to decommissioning, we understand the focus on cost and schedule is as important as ever. We look forward to working closely with PTTEP to deliver a safe and predictable plug and abandonment campaign.”