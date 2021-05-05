Pfizer Hikes 2021 Vaccine Sales Forecast to $26 Billion

Pfizer has raised its forecast for 2021 Covid-19 vaccine sales by more than 70% to $26 billion and said the global battle to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come.

The BNT162b2, the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (BioNTech) Covid-19 vaccine, revenue projection includes 1.6 billion doses that are expected to be delivered in 2021 under contracts that have been signed through mid-April 2021.

Meanwhile, the company’s first-quarter2021 revenues totalled $14.6 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 45%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting operational growth of $4.2 billion, or 42%, as well as a favourable impact of foreign exchange of $284 million, or 3%.

BNT162b2 contributed $3.5 billion in global revenues during the first quarter.

Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am extremely proud of the way we have begun 2021, delivering strong financial results in the first quarter. Even excluding the growth provided from BNT162b2, our revenues grew 8% operationally, which aligns with our stated goal of delivering at least a 6% compound annual growth rate through 2025.

“In addition, we have achieved important clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones across our pipeline and portfolio while also continuing to increase our capacity to supply urgently-needed doses of BNT162b2 to the world.”