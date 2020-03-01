Philippines: Delay of Nationwide Mall Sales Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Philippines has postponed a month of nationwide mall sales due to the global increase in coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases across the world.

The Department of Tourism said the decision was taken to prioritize the safety of the general public ahead of visitor arrivals and revenue. The event was due to start Sunday and end March 31.

“The nationwide mall sale portion of the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival has been postponed until further notice,” its statement added.

The month-long initiative sought to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, which has caused the country's tourism industry to lose predicted revenues of PHP14.8 billion ($290.4 million) for February alone.

During the shopping festival – which the Tourism Department saw as becoming an annual event – locals and foreigners would have enjoyed discounts on jewelry, fashion, furniture, home decor, beauty and wellness, food and dining, and products made in the Philippines.

Shopping is a popular tourism activity in the country and the department said it was looking to position the Philippines as a destination where shopping was fun, unique, and affordable.

On Friday, however, the Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III cautioned the public from frequenting crowded places to ensure no increased risks would confront people.

Duque added that, should the Tourism Department decide to press ahead with the month-long mall sales, the use of appropriate measures such as disinfectants and thermal guns was a must.

“As much as we want to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19, the safety of our citizens remains our priority,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said. “We advise the general public to maintain proper hygiene and follow the guidelines set by the Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus.”