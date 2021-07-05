Philippines Factory Criticized for Paying Workers Wages in Coins

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
The company could possibly lose its trading license over the move. (Shutterstock)
The company's actions stripped the dignity of the employee, according to the city's mayor.

A factory in the Philippines is facing flak after paying a worker two days' wages in coins.

According to PhilStar, Next Green, a plastic hose factory in Valenzuela, paid factory worker Russel Manoza 1,056 Philippine pesos in five and 10-centavo coins.

City mayor Rex Gatchalian slammed the factory, claiming that the move "stripped the dignity" of the worker as if to tell him his worth as an employee was mentioned in coins.

"It saddens me if it's done intentionally. It's worse than physical abuse. You're telling him he's worth in centavos. Removing a person's dignity is even worse than physical battery," Gatchalian said.

The mayor said he felt "offended" for the factory worker, who resigned from his job following the incident.

Gatchalian also said that Manoza had twice asked the management to be reimbursed in cash instead but was turned away.

The company could possibly lose its trading license over the move. It will face investigations for violating a circular that states that coins in one, five, 10, and 25-centavo denominations can only be legal tender in amounts not exceeding 100 Philippine pesos.

City hall will also investigate the factory worker's claim he was paid in coins to spite him for speaking out against the company's labour practices.

The mayor also placed the burden of proof on the company's management, who had earlier said that the coins were paid by mistake.

