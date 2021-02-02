Philippines Lifts Ban on Flights from 35 Countries

The Philippines government has lifted the ban on travellers from over 30 countries and regions, including the UAE and Oman, allowing Filipino citizens and foreign nationals to enter, subject to conditions.

In compliance with the latest resolution released by the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF), passengers flying to the Philippines will be required to undergo RT-PCR testing on their sixth day of quarantine from date of arrival.

Apart from this, non-OFWs and foreign nationals will also need to show proof of a pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility.

Countries now allowed to travel to Philippines:

• UAE • Oman • Czech Republic • Hungary • United Kingdom • United States • Portugal • India • Finland • Norway • Jordan • Brazil • Denmark • Ireland • Japan • Australia • Israel • The Netherlands • Switzerland • France • Germany • Iceland • Italy • Lebanon • Singapore • Sweden • South Korea • South Africa • Canada • Spain • Austria • China, including Hong Kong • Luxembourg • Pakistan • Jamaica

