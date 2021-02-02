India Extends Ban on International Flights till end of February

India has announced an extension on the ban on international flights till February 28, but said certain scheduled flights will be allowed on air bubble agreements, said a report.

“International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” said a report in Oman Daily Observer citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, but special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and under bilateral air bubble arrangements are currently operational.

As per the agreement with the sultanate, 6,000 seats are allowed on either side and only national carriers (Oman Air, SalamAir, Air India, and Air India Express) are allowed to operate, the report said.