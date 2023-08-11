UAE Tech Podcast: Phygital Fashion & Fintech Surge

When Marc Andreessen famously stated that “software is eating the world,” he probably didn’t expect that to apply to fashion and Jewellery too. Want to open your Tesla with a NFC ‘smart-ring’? Fancy a dog-tag that acts as a digital ID device, or contains an encrypted code?







Here your apparel has a mirror in the Metaverse, and your clothes might just embed your phone number for a night out on the town. It’s called Phygital fashion, and it blends digital experiences with physical apparel. But just because something is technically possible, doesn’t mean it will be the next big thing.

It’s called Phygital fashion, and it blends digital experiences with physical apparel.

It’s called Phygital fashion, and it blends digital experiences with physical apparel.



We spoke with Ranjith K Shyamaladas, the CEO of ModaPay and Bio-IDZ, alongside the Fintech Surge team, ahead of GITEX in October to figure out what a use-case might look like.



The UAE Tech Podcast is in collaboration with GITEX Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region’s most immersive large-scale blockchain event.

What is UAE Tech Podcast?



The The UAE Tech Podcast : Expo Edition is distributed by Al Bawaba Business. To sponsor a single episode or a series of themed episodes please contact our editorial team or download a sponsorship press-pack



Check out our previous previous episodes here.



