PlayStation Plus Free Games for November

Published November 2nd, 2021 - 08:48 GMT
These games will be only available for one month – so make sure to claim yours while you can! (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Here are your PS Plus free games for November 2021.

Every month, Sony offers PlayStation Plus subscribers a great collection of free video games that they can download and play on their PS4 and PS5. Here are your PS Plus free games for November 2021.

Playstation

PlayStation's online gaming service, dubbed PS Plus, grants subscribers access to multiplayer gaming as well as many other benefits like discounts on many digital purchases and this wide range line-up of free videogames that would usually cost a fortune.

These games will be only available for one month – so make sure to claim yours while you can!

1. Knockout City
 

Playstation

2. First Class Trouble

Playstation

3. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Playstation

4. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

5. The Persistence

6. Until You Fall

 

