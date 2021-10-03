PlayStation Plus Users to Get These Games for Free

Each month, Sony offers PlayStation Plus subscribers a great collection of free video games that they can download and play on their PS4 and PS5. Here are your PS Plus free games for October 2021.

PlayStation's online gaming service, dubbed PS Plus, grants subscribers access to multiplayer gaming as well as many other benefits like discounts on many digital purchases and this wide range line-up of free videogames that would usually cost a fortune.

Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X are your PlayStation Plus games for October: https://t.co/xFnIWCsOG2 pic.twitter.com/BV9LcJhM70 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 29, 2021

These games will be only available for one month – so make sure to claim yours while you can!

1. PGA Tour 2K21 (PlayStation4)

PGA Tour 2K21 is a sports video game that was developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports. This game allows you to build your own player and customize your equipment and run your own clubhouse.

2. Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

Mortal Kombat X is a sequel to the fighting video game developed in 20211 by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros.

3. Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Hell Let Loose is a WWII-inspired multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game developed by Australian studio Black Matter and published by Team17.

PlayStation has also made a list of 20 special PS4 video games available for PS5 PS Plus through backward compatibility only: