Pornhub Reaches Settlement with ‘Girls Do Porn’ Victims

The parent company of Pornhub, Mindgeek, has reached a settlement with the 50 'Girls Do Porn' victims who were coerced into having sex on camera.

Pornhub Knew of The Assault

The girls said that they're victims of a sex trafficking operation by Girls Do Porn, an adult content provider, so they sued Pornhub claiming that the company knew of the assaults but continued a partnership anyway.

The court found owners of Girls Do Porn were guilty of 'intimidating and coercing 22 women into having sex on camera and lying to them about how widely the videos would be distributed', Vice reported.

The girls also claim that they were allegedly told that it's a modeling job for pornography videos that would be anonymous will be made for DVDs of private collectors or far-flung markets not posted on the web. Also Read Facebook is Planning to Rebrand With A New Name Nonetheless, Pornhub posted these videos publicly on its sites.



The terms of the settlement between the girls and the firm were not made public yet.