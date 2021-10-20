  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Pornhub Reaches Settlement with ‘Girls Do Porn’ Victims

Pornhub Reaches Settlement with ‘Girls Do Porn’ Victims

Published October 20th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Pornhub Reaches Settlement with ‘Girls Do Porn’ Victims
Nonetheless, Pornhub posted these videos publicly on its sites. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The terms of the settlement between the girls and the firm were not made public yet.

The parent company of Pornhub, Mindgeek, has reached a settlement with the 50 'Girls Do Porn' victims who were coerced into having sex on camera.

Also ReadApple Removes Quran App in China: Here's WhyApple Removes Quran App in China: Here's Why

Pornhub Knew of The Assault

The girls said that they're victims of a sex trafficking operation by Girls Do Porn, an adult content provider, so they sued Pornhub claiming that the company knew of the assaults but continued a partnership anyway.

Pornhub

The court found owners of Girls Do Porn were guilty of 'intimidating and coercing 22 women into having sex on camera and lying to them about how widely the videos would be distributed', Vice reported.

The girls also claim that they were allegedly told that it's a modeling job for pornography videos that would be anonymous will be made for DVDs of private collectors or far-flung markets not posted on the web.

Also ReadApple Removes Quran App in China: Here's WhyFacebook is Planning to Rebrand With A New Name

Nonetheless, Pornhub posted these videos publicly on its sites.


The terms of the settlement between the girls and the firm were not made public yet.

Tags:Pornhub

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...