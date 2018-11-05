‘Discover Georgetown’ Admissions Open House Welcomes Prospective Students

The interactive event will take place at GU-Q’s Education City campus on Wednesday.

Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is hosting “Discover Georgetown,” the annual admissions open house where prospective students and their families are invited to learn more about the university’s offerings and campus experience. The interactive event will take place at GU-Q’s Education City campus on Wednesday, November 7th, and will run from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A warm welcome by the university’s dean will kick off the first half of the open house, followed by a faculty presentation of Georgetown’s renowned Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree, which includes majors in International Politics, International Economics, International History, and Culture and Politics.

“Foreign Policy magazine recently placed Georgetown #4 in their rankings of top U.S. institutions for the study of international affairs, and our Discover Georgetown open house is a great time for prospective students to learn why,” said Mariam Lachin, the Assistant Director of Admissions at GU-Q. “Some of the world’s top scholars and researchers teach and do research here, and they’ll be on hand to explain why the study of international affairs is so important in the world we live in today.”

Future students and their families will then have ample time at the information fair where they can ask questions about everything from undergraduate research and study abroad options to career development and internships. Financial aid representatives will also be on hand to explain the university’s new need-based scholarships that greatly expand tuition assistance support for qualified applicants.

“Alumni will also be sharing personal career experiences to highlight how the competitive edge of a Georgetown education leads to success no matter which path students take after graduation,” added Lachin. “Our alumni can be found working in every industry, including business, consulting, government and law, public relations, healthcare, the hospitality sector, media, technology, banking, and more, and many go on to pursue graduate and post-graduate degrees.”

The university is making sure anyone interested in enrollment can take part in the open house through a livestream of the presentation portion of the evening on their Facebook page, including a live question and answer session for the online audience.

Doors open at 4:30 pm. The event is open to the public, but interested attendees are encouraged to register on the GU-Q website.