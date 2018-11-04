200 Omani Students Graduate From NBO’s Internship Programme

National bank of Oman head quarter

More than 200 students from various colleges and universities across the Sultanate have completed internship programmes at the National Bank of Oman (NBO). Students immersed themselves in a culture of excellence for one to three months, working at various divisions and branches at the Bank, and were offered opportunities to support bank staff at various levels and roles.

Organised by the Academy of Excellence, NBO’s in-house learning and development arm, students were placed according to their college and university programmes, to ensure relevant work experience is gained. This year, 75% of the training opportunities were offered in branches across the Sultanate, of which 40% of interns were assigned roles and responsibilities in the interior regions. 84% were female, demonstrating the growing diversification in the banking industry and private sector job market.

Musallam Kashoub, Head of Human Resources at NBO said, “Mentoring and developing the talent of Omani youth is a responsibility we take very seriously. The corporate environment provides trainees a hands-on experience, which helps them to better understand the concepts they learn in the classroom and apply theory to practice in the real world.”

He added, “We learn from our interns just as much as they learn from us. They bring a fresh perspective to the table and allow us to gain insights from an outsider’s view.”

An intern who was placed in the Information Technology team said; “It is an experience I will cherish for a lifetime. Not only has the opportunity given me a wealth of knowledge and experience, it has given me valuable insight into my field of interest. My experiences from these months will help me make informed decisions about my career and allows me to plan for the future. ”

Another intern who spent a month in the Finance Department mentioned; “It has been a wonderful learning and enriching experience. Together with the work experience I am not just taking back the knowledge about finance, reports and systems but lots of good memories and the privilege of knowing and working with a professional team.”

The Academy of Excellence has been spearheading many initiatives aimed at employee development, skills development and job-based certifications. By fostering Oman’s next generation workforce through initiatives, such as the annual internship programme, NBO hopes to inspire young people to take their first step onto the career ladder. The Bank is committed to creating a nurturing work environment and sustaining a strong performance-based culture to advance its people, its customers and stakeholders, and the nation.