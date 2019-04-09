2XL Furniture & Home Decor and Swiss-Belhotel International Announce Winner of ‘Meylas 2XL Interior Design Challenge’ for Arabian Travel Market

Fabidha Safar Rahman

Fabidha Safar Rahman, a member of in5/DDFC, has been declared the winner of ‘Meylas 2XL Interior Design Challenge’ by 2XL Furniture & Home Décor and Swiss-Belhotel International. The competition was organised in collaboration with Behind the Scenes and was open to local designers who were invited to submit design proposals working with 2XL products to decorate the VIP room of Swiss-Belhotel International’s stand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) being held in Dubai from 28th April to 1st May 2019.

As part of the challenge participating members submitted various proposals out of which Fabidha’s design was voted the best by a special panel of judges. According to the organisers, the objective behind this initiative has been to bring to the fore talented local designers who can play an intrumental role in the hospitality industry and the Arabian Travel Market, which is the largest travel and tourism trade fair in the Middle East, is the perfect arena to present them.

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with 2XL Furniture & Home Decor and Behind the Scenes in this unique project and very happy with the outcome. Fabidha has done a terrific job with interesting space planning and attention to detail, and we look forward to seeing its execution at the ATM.”

Amit Yadav, Head of Marketing at 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, said, “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Fabidha for winning the ‘Meylas 2XL Interior Design Challenge’. Interior designers have an innate ability to create visual coherence and Fabidha has produced an impressive design scheme. Being one of the leading luxury furniture brands, at 2XL we are always eager to provide opportunities to talented young designers and promote their creativity. Therefore, we are glad to support this wonderful project by Behind the Scenes in collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International.”

Mohammed Salem, Manager for Behind the Scenes said, “Behind the Scenes is a platform established in 2015 under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment (SME) specialty in Media production services, event management and exhibitions. Our aim is to provide emerging talents an opportunity to develop themselves by connecting them with local business establishments. We are very pleased to partner with Swiss-Belhotel International and 2XL Furniture & Home Decor, in this unique venture that has allowed one of our members to display her talent and skills at the ATM.”

Fabidha, who is a Co-Founder and Design Director at Design Matter, stated, “I am very excited and thrilled to win this competition. My passion is designing spaces and I thoroughly enjoyed working on the project with the objective to create a distinctive experience for the VIP visitors at the Swiss-Belhotel International’s ATM stand. I am glad my ideas have been liked.”

Swiss-Belhotel International stand HC0825 will be located in Sheikh Saeed Arena in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.