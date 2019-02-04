Abu Dhabi Airports Celebrates the Chinese New Year

A special ‘Personalization Gift Shop’ and branded personalization gift carts will bring an exclusive and enticing experience to travelers with personalization services.

In celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 5, Abu Dhabi Duty Free in collaboration with DFS is treating its customers to a series of exclusive offers, fun activities, and promotions running from February 1 to February 17.

As a part of the celebration, travelers at Abu Dhabi International Airport will have the chance to win gifts from the ‘Fortune Catcher’ claw machine. By playing an interactive game on the machine, customers will unlock the opportunity to win a broad range of gifts including accessories, watches and gold.

A special ‘Personalization Gift Shop’ and branded personalization gift carts will bring an exclusive and enticing experience to travelers with personalization services. Select gifts and products purchased across the airport can be embossed, printed, stitched, or gift wrapped. Travelers will be able to add initials or messages on their tote bags, ribbons, luggage tags, leather goods and other select items.

Bryan Thompson, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: “Abu Dhabi Airports aligns its activities and initiatives to support national efforts towards driving further the economic growth of the Emirate. The Government of the UAE recently revised visa requirements for Chinese visitors, in a drive to ease travel between China and the UAE, enhancing the attractiveness of the UAE to Chinese market. In turn, being the Capital’s airport, we want to ensure that passengers are extended this welcome across our facilities.”

Maarten De Groof, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, added: “Abu Dhabi Airports is keen to create a welcoming atmosphere to its customers with unique and exciting experiences that would reflect key national and international occasions, such as the Chinese New Year. This year we have a range of special offers and services, from cash back and personalization carts to the incredible ‘Fortune Catcher’ machine.”

Abu Dhabi International Airport has 28 flights per week connecting the UAE’s Capital with 4 destinations in China; Chengdu, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai. In 2018 alone the airport saw 578,551 passengers travelling through its terminals to these Chinese destinations.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers from around the world and providing them with a rewarding retail experience that caters to their needs and reflects our commitment excellence in customer service,” added De Groof.