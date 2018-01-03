Abu Dhabi City Municipality Holds Training Workshop on Traffic Safety

During the event

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality Held training course at its premises on the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Street entitled ‘Traffic Safety Engineering’. The event aimed to enhance the qualifications and efficiency of traffic safety specialists, equip them with the basics of traffic engineering and qualify them for obtaining traffic safety auditor’s certificates.

The course was attended by staffs from strategic partners; namely Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Al Ain and Dhafra Municipalities, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), and the Department of Transport.

Holding this course reflects the leading role of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities in the field of traffic safety and its keenness to qualify highly trained specialists equipped with sufficient technical and field expertise. Holding such specialist courses is important as they enrich the qualifications of staffs and keep them abreast of the latest and global models in order to identify and apply the best traffic safety practices.

The Municipality is always keen on grooming employees and furnishing them with traffic safety requirements in Abu Dhabi. Upgrading human resources and qualifying them for assuming the roles of traffic safety engineers in Abu Dhabi will enhance the safety of Abu Dhabi roads; a key objective sought by the Municipality.

The workshop discussed the international practices of traffic safety and how to implement them in Abu Dhabi. It also examined the causes of collisions and the means of preventing or controlling them. It also reviewed the use of the existing survey, analysis and technology in investigating collision cases and preventing them. It also carried out international benchmarking and traffic safety operations on roads, and focused on managing work sites and road safety, and carrying out field visits.

It is noteworthy that participants in the course were awarded approved certificates issued by the international roads organisation.