Abu Dhabi City Municipality Saaed Sign Agreement to Report Violations in Musaffah

During the event

HE Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and HE Brigadier Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of SAAED, have signed a cooperative agreement between the two parties towards reporting violations in Musaffah Industrial Area. The signing of the agreement was attended by HE Engineer Ibrahim Raml, CEO of SAAED.

“The signing of the agreement is part of the strategy of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality to promote the cooperation and maximise the benefit from the expertise of national entities in a bid to improve public services. This agreement opens new horizons for cooperation between the two parties in monitoring and tracking offences in Musaffah. The agreement reflects the interest of the two parties to make practical coordination in the techniques of addressing offences in this vital area. It supports the municipal business drive and reaffirms the effectiveness of corporate partnerships,” said Al Qubaisi.

“The private sector today has become a key partner of government entities in supporting development plans and improving the calibre of public services. It is an integral part of the sustainable development in Abu Dhabi Emirate and active partners, besides the concerned governmental bodies, in bringing happiness to the community and strategic partners,” he said.

The Municipality aims to step up the efficiency of monitoring and inspection operations through PPP. For this sake, it uses sophisticated technologies, smart systems and competent human resources with field experience in using the optimal use of human and financial resources to support the efforts of the Department in driving the economic growth and sustainable development besides controlling practices in breach of laws.

The CEO of Saaed, stressed the importance of cooperation with the public and private sectors describing it as a useful tool for the efficiency and sustainability of services provided. “This collaboration will contribute to the achievement of the community's happiness. We will work along with Abu Dhabi City Municipality to deliver the development plans and keep abreast of today’s requirements. We have established solid relationships capable of realising the objectives of the development plans and the vision of the UAE leadership,” said Engineer Ibrahim Raml. He also stressed the unwavering keenness of official’s to strengthen the role of national companies and give them an opportunity to contribute to raising social welfare and contribute to the development of the country.

The efforts of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and SAAED for Traffic systems had been successful in improving the monitoring and inspection operations in the said area under this agreement. Monitoring and inspecting road violations processes are expected to grow significantly, which will serve the community and contribute to maintaining the overall outlook of the targeted area.