Abu Dhabi International Airport Partners With Mawgif to Add Car Grooming to Its Services

Abu Dhabi International Airport has partnered with the Middle East’s leading parking technology and airport parking operator Mawgif (National Parking Company) to provide premium car spa and grooming services, now open in SkyPark Plaza opposite Terminal 3 building at the Capital’s airport.

An airport first in the Middle East region, Mawgif will deliver a high-class range of car cleaning services both for the interior and exterior of any vehicle. Its facilities include express washes for people needing a quick clean when collecting passengers, to a full day superdeep clean, paint cut and polish “spa treatment” that is ideal for travelling passengers and residents living nearby.

Dan Cappell, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are excited to add car cleaning solutions to our portfolio of services. Mawgif leads with an unprecedented reputation for offering innovative and high-quality services to its customers, and their diverse menu of facilities is a great fit for our market.”

Andrew Perrier Chief Business Development Officer: “The new car grooming facilities have been managed and designed in accordance with international car wash standards, allowing both travelers and visitors to enjoy world-class automobile cleaning services. We are proud to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports and to extend our leading services to their community and customers.”