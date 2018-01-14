Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2018 Makes Waves at London Boat Show

Running from 10 to 14 January at ExCeL London in the UK capital, the London Boat Show provided a comprehensive overview of the very best the boating world has to offer.

The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in association with British Marine, has received an overwhelming response from exhibitors and industry professionals at the London Boat Show.

Running from 10 to 14 January at ExCeL London in the UK capital, the London Boat Show provided a comprehensive overview of the very best the boating world has to offer.

Howard Pridding, Chief Executive Officer of British Marine, the membership organisation for the UK boating industry whose portfolio also includes the successful TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, said: “The UAE is one of the fastest-growing markets for leisure crafts and yachts in the world, and British Marine is delighted to offer its expertise to assist ADNEC in delivering a highly successful marine event in Abu Dhabi.”

Speaking on the significance of the inaugural event that has already elicited tremendous interest, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC, said: “We are proud to collaborate with British Marine to host a world-class boat show in Abu Dhabi. ADIBS represents a valuable addition to ADNEC’s growing portfolio of events that seeks to support Abu Dhabi’s leisure marine industry through convening leading local and international companies under one roof.”

Set to take place from 17 to 20 October 2018 at ADNEC’s flagship venue, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADIBS is expected to draw the participation of 150 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors. Catering to marine industry professionals, boating enthusiasts and families that enjoy a great day out on the water, the event will feature 75 boats berthed at the on-site show marina with newly extended capacity to meet the demand.

Some of the top industry players from around the world have already signed up to participate. These include Al Suwaidi Marine, ART Marine, Azimut, Bayliner, Belize, Beneteau, Benetti, Bertram, Boston Whaler, Cantieri di Pisa, CRN, Custom Line, Delma Marine, Ferretti Yachts, Greenline Yacht Interiors, Hanse Yachts, Hatteras, IMG Boats, Integrity Boats, Itama, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Mercury, Mochi Craft, Monte Carlo Yachts, Monterey, Pershing, Prestige Yachts, Riva, Riviera, Savage Lighting, Sea Ray, Sunseeker, Willliams Jet Tenders, and The World of Yachts and Boats.

Among the sponsors of ADIBS 2018 are Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes EMC, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Delma Marine, Marine Concept, Emirates Palace, and Greenline Yacht Interiors.

Through generating considerable overseas interest in ADIBS and its offering, ADNEC seeks to promote Abu Dhabi as a global leisure marine industry hub in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 that includes a large-scale expansion of the city’s marinas from 32 to 45. With a rich and diverse marine life, the emirate boasts 400 kilometres of coastline and over 200 islands.

ADNEC Group venues comprise the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Ain Convention Centre, ExCeL London, Capital Centre, Capital Gate, Hyatt Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi, and Aloft London ExCeL. The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre offers 133,000 square metres of interconnected floor space to meet the requirements of a wide variety of events and exhibitions. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and built to international standards, the venue attracted 1.5 million people across 480 events in 2016.