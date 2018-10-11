Abu-Ghazaleh’s Upcoming Meeting to Disseminate 'Arabic, Languages Proficiency & Computer Skills’ Through Its 100 Offices Worldwide

During the event

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) will hold its 2018 annual conference next month, entitled "Language Fluency and Computer Skills" chaired by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh with the attendance of more than 100 directors and managers representing TAG-Org's offices from all over the world.

The two-day annual meeting, to be held at TAG-Org’s headquarters in Amman, Jordan, aims at affirming the strategic importance of some key activities including teaching English, Arabic, Chinese and Russian languages as well as computer skills in all the countries where TAG-Org’s offices are operational.

The upcoming gathering is a continuation of last month’s meetings held at the Organization’s premises in Amman for office managers in the Arab region. Meanwhile, the October Conference will be held in the presence of directors of TAG-Org’s new offices which were inaugurated in 2018 and include Japan, Russia, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Italy, Australia, Nigeria, Hungary, Brazil, Kenya and Tanzania.

It’s worth mentioning that TAG-Org’s immense expansion comes in response to the futuristic vision of its founder and chairman HE. Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, accentuating that TAG-Org was a regional organization in the past and has become an international institution by all standards and a leader in providing many services at a global level.

His Excellency stated that the Organization passed through two important phases since its establishment in 1972. The first phase was from 1972 till 1990 in Kuwait and the second phase was from 1990 till 2017 in Jordan, with its development continuing in the third phase from 2017 till 2030 to expand its services in all world countries through the group’s offices and representative offices which requires investment that is estimated at more than $4 million annually over the coming three years.

Other topics on the meeting’s agenda include TAG-Org’s other services namely Translation, English Language (Cambridge Certificate), Arabic Fluency program, E-Achieving, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in Information Technology Skills (TAG-DIT), Digital Training, Outsourcing Services, ISO Standards, Market Research, Market Surveys, Taxes and Value Added Tax (VAT), Online Education, Company Registration, Tenders, Chinese Language, Recruitment and Human Resources.