Abu-Ghazaleh Announces Developments in the Arab Research and Education Networks

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of the Arab States Research and education Network

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of the Arab States Research and education Network (ASREN) has announced the most recent developments in the research and education e-Infrastructure networks at both national and regional levels. Most of the Arab countries have already started developing their national research and education e-Infrastructures by establishing National Research and Education Networks (NRENs) to interconnect research and education institutions so that researchers, academics and students can collaborate, access and share resources, conduct joint research and educational activities.

In order to extend this collaboration across borders, many Arab NRENs have connected their research and education communities to the Arab Regional Research and Education Network and to the reset of the regional and global R&E networks. These countries include KSA, UAE, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan, Somalia, Palestine and Jordan.

ASREN has also worked on establishing the Arab regional R&E network through establishing main Points of Presence (PoPs) in London and in some other Arab cities. ASREN is also in contact with the rest of the Arab countries who do not have NREN and is working on supporting them to establish and develop their R&E infrastructures.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of ASREN, said: “We are very glad to see these developments in our region. We highly appreciate the role of governments, universities and research institutions in these countries which have resulted in these remarkable achievements”. “We also thank the European Commission for their continuous support and providing co-funding to support the developments in our region through the EUMEDCONNECT3 and AfricaConenct3 Projects since 2005. Special thanks to the European R&E network (GEANT)”, Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh added.

The Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) was established in 2011 under the umbrella of the League of Arab States (LAS) with funding and support from the European Commission and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Group. ASREN aims to establish and maintain regional research and education e-Infrastructures to enable collaboration and access to services and applications for the Arab R&E communities.