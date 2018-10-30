Abu-Ghazaleh Inaugurates the 1st Scientific Conference for Jordanian Doctorate Holders Association

The conference was held with the participation of a number of researchers and doctorate holders who believe in the importance and role of higher education and scientific research in human and economic development.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh inaugurated the first scientific conference entitled “Higher Education in Jordan: A Reality and Ambition”, organized by the Association of Jordanian Doctorate Holders in non-government universities.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh highlighted, in his address, the role of academics and researchers in changing their societies through a comprehensive change of the educational system.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the significance of changing the education method in Jordan not developing it, noting, “The only way to make wealth in the future is through creative education”, underscoring the importance of the so-called “Knowledge Product.”

He cited ‘Google’ as an example of a knowledge company whose market value reached around $1 trillion; equivalent to the entire Arab gross domestic product, underlining the need to replace the current academic process which graduates ‘certificate holders’ with a new educational system that graduates ‘'innovators and inventors” who can establish businesses and create jobs instead of becoming job seekers.

Additionally, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called on the Association to take part in the campaign to create a real educational revolution, stating that the future needs inventors not educators in its next stage towards creativity and innovation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh presented some suggestions to work on through committees to be formed by the conference, including transformation from conventional to digital education, promoting scientific research among students, the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the various means to insert AI at schools and universities.

For his part, President of the conference, Dr. Saif Al Tahaht called on the participants to submit their recommendations to contribute to achieving the goals of developing education and its outputs, in addition to improving the educational environment by making proficiency the benchmark for higher education.

Moreover, Secretary General of the Association, Dr. Falah Al Areini affirmed that students are the real wealth and investment for a society since, after their graduation, they will contribute their scientific research and knowledge products for the welfare of their communities.

During the conference, participants were distributed into a number of sessions in which they submitted research papers on the strategic plans for higher education in Jordan and the standards and criteria that govern it, competitiveness and participatory education as well as proposals for a better education system.