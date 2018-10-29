Abu-Ghazaleh Joins Association of Lebanese Business People in the World (RDCL World)

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in joining the RDCL World

Follow > Disable alert for Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Disable alert for Board of Trustees Follow >

RDCL World, the Association of Lebanese Business People in the World, heartily welcomed HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh as a member of the Association’s Board of Trustees.

During a meeting attended by representatives of the Management Executive Board, Advisory Board and Trustees Board, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh was awarded the Shield of the RDCL in recognition of his efforts and contributions.

The Lebanese association includes businessmen and women from several activity sectors and various regions of Lebanon, seeking since its inception to protect and boost Lebanon’s economy.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in joining the RDCL World, noting that he will exert all efforts to support the Lebanese economy mainly in its endeavor to accede to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh highly praised the efforts of the Association particularly its commitment to the enhancement of good governance to boost up and promote ethical practices in business.

For his part, President of the Association Dr. Fouad Zmokhol, expressed his happiness for the acceptance of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to join the Board of Trustees, referring to him as a role model of success, giving and determination and urging his assistance in Lebanon’s accession to the WTO particularly attributed to the impact of this accession on the country’s national economy.

It’s worth mentioning that the RDCL has succeeded in developing many reports that contributed in reaching proper solutions and recommendations to address key issues and challenges that face the economy, including inflation, health, education, housing, urban transport, as well as the National Social Security Fund.