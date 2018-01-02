Abu-Ghazaleh Receives Individual Performance Excellence Award From Confucius Institute Headquarters/China

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh

Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban presented HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, head of the TAG-Confucius Institute, with theIndividual Performance Excellence Award.

The Award was presented to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in recognition of his outstanding and invaluable service to the Confucius Institute and to his role in enhancing Sino-Arab relations in all fields in addition to his efforts in achieving the goals of the “Belt and Road” initiative launched in 2013 by Chinese President HE Mr. Xi Jinping. This initiative is considered to be a development strategy that builds cooperation among countries mainly between China and Eurasian countries; it refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.

The Award was handed by Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Dr. Liu Yandong to Mr. Luay Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman of TAG-Confucius and Vice President of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization at the opening ceremony of the 12th Confucius Institute Conference which was held in Xi'an, China.

Confucius Institutes are educational non-profit entities established in cooperation between China and foreign countries which aim at meeting the needs of Chinese language learners from all around the world, enhancing educational and cultural exchange between China and other states and developing friendship between them as well as furthering multi-culture development.

The Institute was established in September 2008 to introduce the Chinese language and culture, and to achieve a greater mutual understanding between the Arab and Chinese cultures. This unique initiative is based on the cooperation agreement between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization and Confucius Institute in China.