Abu-Ghazaleh: The Somali Research and Education Communities Have Access Now to the Arab and Global Research and Education Networks

The Somali National Research and Education Network (SomaliREN) has been successfully connected to the UbuntuNet Alliance for Research and Education Network and to the European GEANT network under the AfricaConenct2 Project which is cofounded by the European Commission.

The regional research and education network of the East and South Africa, Ubuntunet Alliance is the counterpart organization to the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) and the West and Central Africa Research and Education Network (WACREN). They work together to provide e-Infrastructure services to the African research and education communities under the EC funded AfricaConenct2 Project in cooperation with the European Research and education Network (GEANT)

On this occasion, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman of ASREN said: “SomaliREN and Ubuntunet Alliance Network are potential partners for ASREN to boost high speed networks for research and education across the Arab region and abroad” adding that “the support of the European Commission to the AfricaConenct2 and EUMEDCONNECT3 projects has always been instrumental in setting up dedicated links to connect to the European GEANT Network for access to various computing resources and repositories".

Welcoming the development, UbuntuNet Alliance CEO, Dr. Pascal Hoba said: “UbuntuNet Alliance is proud to confirm that despite various challenges, SomaliREN is now connected to the UbuntuNet Network. It is exciting to welcome our colleagues from the Somali Research and Education networking community; we sincerely believe that this connection will stimulate collaborations between Somalia and the global R&E community”

Abdullahi Bihi Hussein, CEO of SomaliREN said: “We are pleased that SomaliREN is finally connected to the UA regional backbone. It is a dream come true for our NREN as well as the Somali higher education and research community and institutions. This marks the beginning of the realization of a grand vision to connect all our research and education institutions among themselves and with their global partners so that access to research and education facilities and resources is achieved. We thank all partners for making this possible despite the challenges and limitations imposed by the realities on the ground”