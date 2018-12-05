AC Hotels by Marriott Opens First Hotel in Middle East and Africa in South Africa’s Mother City

The hotel is just a 25-minute drive from Cape Town International Airport within the city’s thriving central business district.

AC Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International’s European-inspired lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront marking the debut of the brand in Middle East and Africa. Owned and developed by the Amdec Group, the hotel demonstrates the sophisticated and timeless European design that is true to the AC Hotel brand, interpreted for its Cape Town location. Conveniently located just minutes away from the buzzing Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, the hotel is just a 25-minute drive from Cape Town International Airport within the city’s thriving central business district.

“We are delighted to open our very first AC Hotel by Marriott in Middle East and Africa in Cape Town, further strengthening our long-standing partnership with the Amdec Group” said Alex Kyriakidis President and Managing Director Middle East and Africa Marriott International. “The opening of this hotel reinforces our commitment to driving growth for our lifestyle brands in South Africa in response to a continued demand from discerning travelers seeking hotels with style and functional design, while also providing unique and authentic experiences.”

Commenting on the announcement, James Wilson, Amdec Group CEO says: “We are proud to pave the way for Marriott International’s growth plans in South Africa and help to open up new markets for the world’s leading hotel company and its many loyal guests from around the globe. The Yacht Club mixed use development, where the AC Hotels by Marriott is situated, is the second property in our portfolio of iconic precincts to welcome Marriott, with Melrose Arch in Johannesburg being the first, and Harbour Arch in Cape Town, to follow. We are thrilled with the opening of AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront and believe it will provide another great place for international tourists to stay when visiting the city. It is exciting to be part of creating new dimensions for hospitality and tourism in the country and, by doing so, provide more opportunities for visitors and locals alike.”

With 188 spacious and stylish yet efficiently designed rooms that boast unparalleled views of the imposing Table Mountain, Lion's Head and Signal Hill, AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront introduces a “new way to hotel” to the dynamic city of Cape Town. The hotel houses the signature AC Lounge, a creative hotspot by day and social hub by night that serves local craft and as well as expertly made signature beverages. Guests can savor the brand’s Spanish roots with delectable tapas from fresh and locally sourced ingredients at the AC Kitchen or have a quick bite at the AC Market, offering convenient grab and go.

Other features include the AC Library, a quiet space lined with interesting and ever-evolving reading material tucked away from the buzz as well as a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Located within walking distance from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, it also features four flexible meeting rooms and a boardroom with a total of 250 sqm of event space, boasting natural light and stunning Harbour views.

“With the Spanish heritage of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand, our design-driven hotel brings new inspiration to the city,” said Michael Liffmann, General Manager of AC Hotels Cape Town Waterfront. “We provide everything essential you need – and nothing you don’t – creating a seamless, tranquil and frictionless experience for our guests, whether they’re traveling for business or leisure.”

The hotel’s green status also sets it apart from other establishments in the Mother City. Some of its green initiatives include: a desalination plant; population sensor lighting to save power; heat pumps to supply hot water, eliminating the use of heat elements, as well as biodegradable straws and packaging. “In the age in which we live, we simply cannot ignore that our precious natural resources are being depleted faster and faster, before we’re even able to identify replacements or alternative methods. At AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront, we are committed to introducing green initiatives to help save our planet and conserve it for future generations,” added Liffmann.

AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront is a significant addition to Marriott International’s fast-growing portfolio in South Africa. Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Autograph Collection, Westin and Sheraton are some of the other brands that are currently present in the country today.