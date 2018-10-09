ADCB and Yas Island Theme Parks Extend Partnership Through New Exclusive Agreement

Guests of Yas Island’s newest theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, will be transported to six truly immersive lands inspired by DC Super Heroes and Warner Bros.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Yas Island - the UAE’s premier family leisure and entertainment destination - have announced a new wave of exciting deals and offers exclusively for ADCB customers visiting the island’s unique theme parks. The partnership, which was first launched in 2016, covers Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and now includes the newly opened Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and upcoming Yas Island projects.

Holders of ADCB’s credit and debit cards can now enjoy a host of unique benefits and benefit from numerous offers at the region’s leading theme parks which offer guests one-of-a-kind experiences. Cardholding visitors will benefit from a year-round 15% discount off on general admission tickets, annual passes and merchandise purchases at the three Yas Island theme parks, in addition to 10% off on food and beverage purchases.

Guests of Yas Island’s newest theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, will be transported to six truly immersive lands inspired by DC Super Heroes and Warner Bros. Animation for an unforgettable experience complete with 29 rides, attractions and live entertainment shows. Those hungry for an adrenaline boost should look no further than Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to 37 record-breaking, heart pounding-rides and attractions, including Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster. Guests can make their way to Yas Waterworld, water’s greatest playground, to enjoy over 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions for a splash-filled family adventure.

The extended partnership reflects ADCB’s long-standing relationship with Yas Island theme parks and emphasizes the bank’s commitment to creating cherished and exciting memories for ADCB customers, their friends and families.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdul Shakeel, Head of Retail Banking at ADCB, said: “We are excited to expand on our partnership with Yas Island’s theme parks so that we can continue to provide exciting benefits and offers to all our customers. This collaboration further underscores our promise to provide our customers with distinctive value propositions and deliver innovative offers that will undoubtedly lead to them creating memorable moments with their friends and families while they are on Yas Island.”

Olivier Garaialde, Chief Executive Officer at Farah Experiences, the world-class entertainment experiences operator of the iconic Yas Island theme parks, said: “We are delighted to expand our existing partnership with ADCB and offer cardholders unparalleled benefits as they enjoy the best of Yas Island’s theme parks. This partnership reflects Yas Island’s commitment to providing the very best in family entertainment value, and we look forward to welcoming ADCB guests as they immerse themselves in truly one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences at our award-winning parks.”

In addition to its three iconic theme parks, Yas Island is also home to a wide variety of world-class leisure and entertainment attractions including: Yas Marina Circuit - one of the most technologically-advanced Formula 1® circuits in the world; Yas Marina - a vibrant venue offering dining, fitness and leisure facilities; Yas Mall – the largest shopping mall in Abu Dhabi with 400 retail stores; Yas Beach; Yas Links Abu Dhabi – the 46th golf course in the world; as well as seven sophisticated hotels ranging from 3 to 5 stars.