ADM Calls for Complying With Environmental & Health Standards, Applying Laws Governing City Appearance

Al Wathba Municipal Center has carried out awareness campaigns in Bani Yas, Al Shawamekh, Al Wathba North, Bani Yas East, Al Khatam and Al Wathba South. These campaigns were part of Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) continued efforts aimed at preserving the city’s appearance and contributing to the protection of the environment from uncivilised appearances. It also aims to provide health and safety aspects for all, in line with its objectives of providing convenience life and making the city beautiful.

As parts of the Municipal team’s tour in residential areas and public places, owners of residential buildings and shops were educated about maintaining public hygiene, especially in front of their properties, avoiding the dumping of wastes. It also emphasised to them the importance of removing eyesores and scenes disrupting public view.

To address the phenomenon of unlicensed street vendors according to the required standards set by competent authorities, inspectors of Al Wathba Municipal Centre and in cooperation with their strategic partners of Abu Dhabi Police, have detected 8 street vendors in Bani Yas West. The Municipality is keen on providing the highest health standards when dealing with commodities and protecting the public from the dangers of materials and products promoted by street vendors makeshift markets falling short of public health standards. The Municipality will continue to organise awareness-raising campaigns on this phenomenon periodically to curb its spread.

The Municipal team has also visited farms and desert camps to raise the awareness of owners and their farmers about protecting the public appearance and the environment. It has also encouraged them to comply with the laws and regulations that call for the appropriate use of farms and desert camps. During the tour, it had detected eight abandoned farms and nine new empty farms.

During the campaign, the Municipality distributed educative leaflets that include environmental and health standards when using, leasing, and investing the desert camps. It has also listened to owners of desert camps about their needs in this regard, to provide high-quality services to them.

Owners of desert camps are called to adhere to the law and regulations in force that regulate the uses of camps and contribute to the efforts of the municipality in combating uncivilised and casual actions, which in turn will help to preserve the beautiful landscape of the city. The responsibility of maintaining these facilities rests on these owners. Negative practices, such as dumping of wastes in the non-designated areas, using desert camps for other purposes like burning waste, could harm the environment and the appearance of the city.

The campaigns carried out by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality are based on the Law No. 2 of 2012 on the preservation of public appearance, health and public tranquillity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi along with its Executive Regulations. The Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality, seeks to perpetuate the best values and standards to maintain the overall appearance of the city and provide a safe and healthy living environment for all.