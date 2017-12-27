Abu Dhabi City Municipality Opens Customers’ Service Centre in Al Raha Mall

The Municipality will make continuous efforts to ease the processing of transactions in an ideal and civilised environment, and diversify the services provided to the community

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has opened a new customers’ service centre in Al Raha Mall in cooperation with “Tasheel” offices. The new centre is part of the Municipality’s vision to expand the services provided to customers in the way that meets their aspirations and needs. It is also in line with the commitment of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality to providing the best services, and cementing the leading role as well as the corporate identity of the Department. It is part of an overall strategy for building integrated business processes oriented to maximising the satisfaction of customers and community members and ensuring a sustained improvement of services.

The new centre will provide the entire municipal services through the universal employee model and ensure the processing of all transactions in a record time. It will provide an opportunity for customers to avail services to nearby their residential areas.

This step is part of a policy to provide the best services to customers’ wherever they are and save them the pains of visiting the Municipalities premises. The Municipality is continuing to improve the level of services provided, and use modern technologies to enhance Abu Dhabi’s cultural and global profile. It also contributes to satisfying clients, which will help to achieve high rates of excellence and making life easier for families.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality highlighted the importance of cooperation with the strategic partners in the public and private sectors and the effective steps it has taken to enhance relations with partners to provide municipal services. It has also charted out strategic plans to provide all the needs of customers in easy and affordable ways, besides using the new and modern technologies to raise Abu Dhabi’s cultural and global position in delivering the highest quality services to clients wherever they are.

The Municipality will make continuous efforts to ease the processing of transactions in an ideal and civilised environment, and diversify the services provided to the community. It seeks to enable customers to fulfil their requirements and complete their transactions in multiple centres by capitalising on innovative techniques and spacious areas.

Importantly, as part of the Municipality’s vision to provide the best services at all levels, it has opened new centres in different areas to ease the clients’ efforts, save their time, and meet their needs wherever they are. These centres enable clients to have the convenience of being served and their transactions processed while seated in their vehicles. Additionally, I also offered them cars services for processing their transactions at their domiciles.

The Municipality offers specialised services to the elderly and People of Determination at their residences or serve them while sitting in their cars. Running this service stems out of the social responsibility and commitment of the Municipality to ensure customers convenience and bring happiness to all community segments. It also provides a wide range of smart services through a Single Window, and various fields including the sale of subsidised goods, land plots (property certificate, land layout, research certificate, ownership certificate), in addition to payment of fines service, and booking public facilities (gardens, beaches, playgrounds).