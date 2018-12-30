ADNOC Distribution Launches ‘Premium Vehicle Inspection’ Service in Abu Dhabi

ADNOC Premuim Inspection

Follow > Disable alert for ADNOC Distribution Follow >

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announces the launch of the ‘Premium Vehicle Inspection’ service at the Abu Dhabi Muroor Vehicle Inspection Center (Salama Building).

The ’Premium Vehicle Inspection’ service allows customers to avoid long waiting times and to benefit from a fast-tracking option during their vehicle testing process. An additional door-to-door service package is also available where customers can book the ‘Premium Vehicle Inspection’ service simply by dialing 800300 to arrange for pick and drop off.

While their waiting time has been cut short under the new premium service, customers will also enjoy a dedicated premium lounge where they will be offered refreshments, free Wi-Fi and television entertainment.

The ‘Premium Vehicle Inspection’ service embodies ADNOC Distribution’s efforts to continue to provide its customers with more convenience options across its service offering in line with the overall company strategy which focuses on customer needs, while cementing its role as an important partner to the UAE Police Authority in ensuring the highest levels of road safety in the UAE.

Commenting at the event, Saeed Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution said: “In launching this service, ADNOC Distribution continues to diversify the services it offers its customers, bringing them choice on how and where they receive them”.

ADNOC Distribution operates 22 light vehicle inspection and testing centers in Abu Dhabi which provide a wide range of services changes to vehicle information such as color or type, re-embossing or changing chassis number, as well as a tire suitability test. In total more than 900,000 services are provided every year.