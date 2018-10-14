ADNOC Distribution Shareholders Approve Dh735 Million Dividend

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

ADNOC Distribution’s shareholders have approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to pay an interim dividend of AED 735 million (AED 0.0588 per share), which was passed today at the company’s General Assembly Meeting.

H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of the ADNOC Distribution Board of Directors, said: “ADNOC Distribution has maintained its commitment to a progressive and consistent dividend policy, which is underpinned by our strong financial results delivered in the first half of 2018. We wish to thank our shareholders for their trust in us and look forward to continuing to deliver on our strategy and the promises we made at the time of our initial public offering.”