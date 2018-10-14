ADNOC Distribution Shareholders Approve Dh735 Million Dividend

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was established in 1971, to operate in all areas of the oil and gas industry and since then has steadily broadened its activity establishing companies and subsidiaries and creating an integrated oil and gas industry in Abu Dhabi. Today, the company manages and oversees oil production of more than 2.7 million barrels a day which ranks it among the top ten oil and gas companies in the world.
Contact Information:
Al Kornish Street
P.O. Box 898
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates