Adnoc Distribution, Urban Foods Open 10 GéAnt Convenience Stores in the UAE

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s leading fuels and convenience retailer, has signed an agreement with Urban Foods to open 10 Géant branded stores at service stations across the UAE in the coming months.

The agreement combines ADNOC Distribution’s market-leading service station network with the retail expertise of Urban Foods and its French strategic partner which is one of the world’s foremost food retailers and owner of the Géant brand.

ADNOC Distribution’s Acting CEO, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, commented: “ADNOC Distribution is determined to improve our convenience store offering as we transform into a more customer-centric company. Therefore, I am delighted that the Géant brand, which is well known globally and in the UAE for quality products and service, will soon feature at ten of our sites. Bringing the ADNOC Distribution and Géant brands together, through our agreement with Urban Foods, will improve choice, convenience and service for our customers.”

Under the deal, which followed a competitive process, 10 existing ADNOC Distribution convenience stores will be refitted with the Géant brand, along with a new design, layout and product mix including high quality fresh food, new food to go solutions, groceries, snacks and confectionery. Urban Foods will oversee category management, supply chain and logistics. The rebranded convenience stores will remain owned and operated by ADNOC Distribution.

Urban Foods’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Mark Lack, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with ADNOC Distribution which has a market-leading service station network across the UAE. We strongly believe that by bringing the Géant brand to ADNOC Distribution, we will be jointly introducing a compelling proposition for consumers in the UAE who are increasingly looking for improved service, choice and convenience.”

The 10 sites to be refitted with the Géant brand include seven in Abu Dhabi, two in Sharjah and one in Ajman.