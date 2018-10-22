ADSSSA launches ADPay in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions Disable alert for First Abu Dhabi Bank Follow >

The Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions and Services Authority (ADSSSA) formally launched its ‘Abu Dhabi Government Digital Payment platform’ (ADPay) at GITEX Technology Week 2018, which was recently held in Dubai. Launched in collaboration with the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the platform is a testament to the ADSSSA’s support for the Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Program’s effort to build a sustainable and knowledge-driven economy.

The new digital platform is seen to enhance government services in Abu Dhabi and strengthen its local and global economic positioning by facilitating hassle-free and simplified digital payment mechanism for the benefit of both customers and investors.

Apart from improved services, ADPay is also expected to improve the business climate in the capital city in line with the government’s economic diversification policy and result in easy online processing of transactions without vising ADSSSA’s services centres.

The Authority has developed the future model of government services in Abu Dhabi according to the categories of customers and the service channels they use. The service channels include digital platforms and physical call and unified service centers. Key platforms and capabilities were identified to support the implementation of this model, with digital payment has been identified as one of the major channels for its success.

H.E. Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General of ADSSSA, said: “We keep abreast of the global and regional digital technologies worldwide as per the directives of our wise leaders. We are confident that Abu Dhabi will soon be one of the best smart cities in the world, and we aim to help make this happen by providing state-of-the-art government serves to our citizens and residents. By harnessing the power of technologies, we are enhancing the local economic environment and helping improve the quality of life of our people. We will support all efforts to bring happiness, success, prosperity and protection to the public.”

H.E. added: “ADPay supports the emirate’s smart transformation efforts, providing our customers with enhanced experience and ensuring higher efficiency in government performance. The Authority works in collaboration with government and private sector entities to develop Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure.”

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Head of the Personal Banking Group, said: “Through our collaboration with ADSSA, we are in effect contributing to the realization of the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which pushes for a digital transformation and a cashless economy. Given our extensive experience in the payments industry, ADPay will enable government entities to receive payments in an easy, unified and secure manner. To achieve this, we will build a state-of-the-art integrated payment solution in line with the international standards. We are proud to be part of the government’s transformation journey and we will strive to meet its requirements in every possible manner.”

She added: “The move demonstrates FAB’s commitment to create strategic partnerships to provide value to our clients and offer innovative solutions to enable them to grow stronger.”

The platform aims to consolidate the payment interfaces across all government channels to one destination, enabling users to register using a unified access and verification system. They will be able to pay several government services in a single platform by creating a shopping basket for all government services. and creating their digital portfolios. Customers will be allowed to transfer money or create sources of finance such as credit cards or direct debit cards. The platform will also provide technical support and connectivity services to all government digital channels to centralize the operations and easily link government entities to the platform.

FAB is known for its extensive technical expertise aligned with Abu Dhabi's government services strategy. It is also renowned for providing streamlined and unified customer services, providing flexibility and security. It is also completely independent of the revenue collection and financial settlement mechanism.