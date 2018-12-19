Affordability Meets Performance With the New HTC Desire 12S

HTC Desire 12s

HTC® has announced the newest addition to its HTC Desire series, the HTC Desire 12s, continuing the trend in the series of affordable, high-quality entry-level smartphones. The HTC Desire 12s gives consumers a whole new experience starting with its appearance; its unique striped dual texture design evokes a flagship smartphone feel due to laser engraving, creating a smartphone that is both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to hold. The HTC Desire 12s offers considerably better specs and functions than its predecessor, which includes 13-megapixel front-facing and rear-facing cameras. Coupled with its tempting price tag of AED 729, the HTC Desire 12s is the best choice consumers can make when buying an entry-level smartphone.

“HTC has led the mobile world forward with its unlimited creativity and passion for technology over the past 20 years. The release of HTC Desire 12s aims to let even more people enjoy a convenient mobile lifestyle at an affordable price,” said Ramit Harisinghani, Head of HTC MEA. “With the HTC Desire 12s, we created a stylish and lightweight phone that not only feels amazing in your hand but offers the best camera and high-end specs you can get for the price.”

Features include:

Dual-texture design. The unique dual-texture design of HTC Desire 12s incorporates the design concept of HTC's flagship smartphone, with over 120 laser-engraved lines engraved, so both glossy and matte textures can be seen on the back. The elaborately engraved lines offer users an excellent hand feel, not only setting itself apart with its appearance, but also offering excellent comfort when using the smartphone.

Entry-level price, high-level specs. The HTC Desire 12s comes with a Qualcomm eight core processor with excellent performance and energy efficiency and supports 4G LTE high speed Internet access (with downloads reaching 300 Mbps and uploads reaching 50 Mbps) for users to have a smooth experience playing games or watching videos. The high-level specs and entry-level price as previous products of the HTC Desire series makes the HTC Desire 12s easily affordable for consumers.

The HTC Desire 12s comes in two colors: Charcoal Black and Silver, across two versions: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB (available in the second phase) for users to choose from. The recommended price of the 3GB/32GB version is AED 729. The HTC Desire 12s will be available across major consumer electronic stores around UAE starting December 20th and on HTC e-commerce platform at www.htc.com.